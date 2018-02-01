Lawton's MacArthur High School named Oklahoma School of Character

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - For their years of hard work, Lawton's MacArthur High School has been recognized as a 2018 Oklahoma School of Character.

The school was honored for its dedication to leaving a positive impact on academics, student behavior and school climate. Since 2016, the high school has been working on character building initiatives -- with students and staff--to form the school's core values of Motivation, Attitude and Character, or "MAC."

Last year, the school received two nationally-recognized "Promised Practices in Character Education" awards for their MAC Football Program and their work with the Relay for Life.

MHS joins Eisenhower High School as LPS schools to be recognized as Oklahoma Schools of Character. Judges will visit the school in March to determine if they will be considered National School of Character as well.