Woman shot, killed outside Tulsa mall

TULSA, OK (KSWO) - An investigation is underway after a woman was killed outside a mall in Tulsa.

Authorities say it happened near the Woodland Hills Mall Thursday night around 8:30. Police responded to the scene to find a woman shot in the chest.

Authorities say she was already dead when they got there.

No suspect information has been released.

This is the 4th homicide so far this year in Tulsa.

