UPDATE: Witness describes scene as train hits truck in Elgin

Multiple cows died after a train and a truck collided at a crossing in Elgin.

Officials say the driver of the semi-truck tried to beat the train through a crossing but was unsuccessful. The train collided with the back end of the trailer, killing multiple cows and letting others loose in the middle of town.

Riders on horseback were assisting with wrangling the runaway cows according to witnesses and videos sent to 7News.

There have been no reports of human injuries as a result of the accident.

