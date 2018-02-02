Policymakers meet to discuss TSET progress in Comanche County

Leaders met to discuss the progress of the TSET program in Comanche County (Source KSWO)

Local policymakers sat down on Friday morning for breakfast and an update on the work the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust has been doing in the last year.

The 12th annual Legislative Breakfast at Comanche County Memorial Hospital highlights the successes and the plans for the future to make Comanche County healthy.

Participants highlighted TSET Healthy Living Program and the other ways the county as promoted a healthy lifestyle.

"Medicine Park recently passed a no smoking ordinance on all our city property and parks," Medicine Park Mayor Jennifer Ellis said. "Which has been our first step to becoming a healthy, Oklahoma healthy community."

There were a number of speakers Friday morning including OK TSET Executive Director John Woods, Youth Leader Foster Hillis and Mercedez Bernard with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

