Policymakers meet to discuss TSET progress in Comanche County - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Policymakers meet to discuss TSET progress in Comanche County

Leaders met to discuss the progress of the TSET program in Comanche County (Source KSWO) Leaders met to discuss the progress of the TSET program in Comanche County (Source KSWO)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Local policymakers sat down on Friday morning for breakfast and an update on the work the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust has been doing in the last year.

The 12th annual Legislative Breakfast at Comanche County Memorial Hospital highlights the successes and the plans for the future to make Comanche County healthy.

Participants highlighted TSET Healthy Living Program and the other ways the county as promoted a healthy lifestyle.

"Medicine Park recently passed a no smoking ordinance on all our city property and parks," Medicine Park Mayor Jennifer Ellis said. "Which has been our first step to becoming a healthy, Oklahoma healthy community."

There were a number of speakers Friday morning including OK TSET Executive Director John Woods, Youth Leader Foster Hillis and Mercedez Bernard with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly