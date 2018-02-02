Things to do around Texoma

Miss Black CU and the Medicine Park Polar Plunge are just two things you could be doing this weekend (Source KSWO)

If you're looking to get out of the house this weekend -- there are lots of things happening in our area.

At the Lawton Farmer's Market, you'll have the chance to improve your green thumb. The market is holding a lesson on the basics of starting seeds.

It will be held at the Cameron University Plant Sciences building on Southwest 38th Street. Seeds and soil will be supplied.

If you can't take your plant with you, you can leave it at the greenhouse to be tended to by the students.

The class starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. It completely free and everyone is invited to attend

---------------------------------------------------

On Saturday night, the 39th Miss Black Cameron University will be crowned.

There are three contestants in the running. Last week, they took part in a charm school program, speaking to kids in the Lawton community.

Miss Black C-U will be at the Cameron University Theatre at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10.

---------------------------------------------------

And in Medicine Park -- you can take part in the Park Tavern's 20th annual Polar Plunge.

It starts at noon Saturday at Park Tavern.

The parade will step off at 2. Those taking part in the plunge will walk from Park Tavern to the Bath Lake swimming area.

Afterwards, there will be live music back at the Tavern.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

