Lawton and Geronimo FFA chapters host chili cook-off

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-The Lawton and Geronimo FFA chapters treated the community to a night of fun and food with their annual chili cook-off dinner Friday night.

The dinner was held at the Comanche County Fairgrounds and brought together area residents to join in a shared love of livestock over a warm meal.

Besides chili, the meal also included hot dogs and a homemade pie auction which benefits Geronimo and Lawton FFA members.

According to Mitchell Battise, the Lawton FFA Chapter President and senior at MacArthur High School, the pie auction raises money that goes back into the classrooms.  It also helps to cover the cost of conventions attended by the members along with funding up-to-date textbooks and other classroom materials.

In addition to raising funds, the event partly kicks off the FFA's district livestock show. The show begins Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

