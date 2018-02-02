Donkeys take basketball court in Geronimo - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Donkeys take basketball court in Geronimo

By Monte Brown, Anchor


GERONIMO, OK (KSWO) - A special donkey basketball event was held at Geronimo Elementary School Friday evening to raise funds for the volunteer fire department
Volunteer firefighters, faculty members and alumni from Geronimo, and others were paired with donkeys for what could be the strangest game on the courts, all for a good cause. In addition to the heated competition, the event also gave kids a chance to ride on the donkeys for free.

It was an unforgettable night -- but also one that aimed for more than just a basket.

"Through this we hope to engage our community, bring more knowledge of the fired department -- which is well known in our community -- and just to create a special bond with the community," said Kristina Kris with the Ladies Auxiliary. 

The event was organized by the Ladies Auxiliary, a group of women in Geronimo who do all they can to support the volunteer fire department.
 

