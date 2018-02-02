Lawton JROTC programs celebrate in annual military ball - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton JROTC programs celebrate in annual military ball

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) The JROTC programs of Lawton gathered under one roof for the first time for the 43rd Annual Military Ball.

JROTC Students from Lawton High, MacArthur and Eisenhower all met at Cameron's MaCasland Ballroom Friday evening.

There they heard from Lawton Police Chief James Smith, who spoke on unity a subject that reflected the night well, as this year's ball was the first time the three programs celebrated together, rather than in separate areas.

As EHS Battalion Executive Officer Ashley Simmons explained, the ball gave the young leaders a chance to reflect on their growth while enjoying a night of fun and dancing.

"It's best to have a chance to relax, and still have fun, but still keep the fact that you're improving day by day as an individual and as a team, she said.

And though Friday nights ball was the first time the three schools' programs joined together as a single group, they have plans to unify more of their special events.

