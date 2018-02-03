Livestock show held for Lawton and Geronimo students - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Livestock show held for Lawton and Geronimo students

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - 4H and FFA students showed cows, goats, pigs, and sheep on Saturday at the Lawton-Geronimo district livestock show. 

Students show the animals that they take care of themselves either on the student's farm or at the school farm. Pete Dempsey, an AG teacher at Lawton Public Schools said raising an animal teaches the kids responsibility and leadership.

"So it takes months of many hours of preparation," he said. "The student will wake up before school tends to their livestock and then after school, they'll spend hours each day preparing these animals for exhibition. So it is something that takes a lot of work, a lot of time, a lot of commitment from these young kids."

This show was held to help get the students ready for the Comanche County spring livestock show at the end of this month along with other shows students will be in across the state.

