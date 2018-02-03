Lawton Farmers Market holds seeding class

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – It is a couple months until prime vegetable planting season, but a class was held Saturday morning by the Lawton's Farmers Market to get new gardeners ready.

In the class, they taught the basics of seeding. The room full of folks with green thumbs were taught when to plant their tomato seeds and how to take care of them.

Dr. Edward Legako said this is the time to start indoor seeding so you're ready when it gets warm enough outside.

"It's just a healthy way of living, to garden,” said Legako. “A lot of people want to garden, but they just don't know really how to start so that's why we're doing this classes to help people get started."

Gardeners also had the opportunity to plant a six-pack and leave it in the greenhouse where it will be tended by Cameron students.

This free class is held in Cameron University Plant Sciences building, and it's not too late to sign up.

They'll meet again next Saturday at 9 a.m. You can find all events hosted by the Lawton Farmers Market on their Facebook page.

