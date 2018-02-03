Tradition continues in Medicine Park's polar bear plunge

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KSWO) - Folks out in Medicine Park took the freezing cold plunge on Saturday to kick off the park's festival season. About 150 brave souls jumped into Bath Lake for the annual Polar Bear Plunge.

Every year on the first Saturday in February, people from all over come together to jump into the lake.

It's a tradition that's continued for nearly two decades on its own.

"People come from all over for this without a lot of planning or a lot of things that go into it,” said Santa Wright. “It's just camaraderie. It's people coming and having fun, smiling, meeting new people.”

This event starts off Medicine Park's season of festivals and fun events that start in the spring and last into the fall.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.