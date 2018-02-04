OHP: Three men involved in Caddo County crash

CADDO COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Two Cyril men and one from Anadarko were sent to the hospital after a wreck just after midnight on Sunday. The crash happened on Park Road more than 2 miles west of Anadarko.

Charles Price, Jr., along with passengers Steven Myers and Michael Downs were in a car heading west. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the road curved and the driver went off the road and hit a tree.

Price and Downs were taken to the hospital in fair condition, but Myers was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital in critical condition from the Anadarko Hospital.

OHP said Price, the driver, had an odor of an alcoholic beverage and ruled the cause of collision DUI-Alcohol related.

