OHP: Elgin woman hurt in crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) – An Elgin woman was involved in a crash near Sterling on Saturday night. OHP said around 7 on Saturday night Tammy Gitsham was driving on State Highway 65, drove off the road at a curve and hit a traffic sign and a culvert.

She was taken to the hospital in good condition.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

  How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT
    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT
    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

