OHP: Elgin woman hurt in crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) – An Elgin woman was involved in a crash near Sterling on Saturday night. OHP said around 7 on Saturday night Tammy Gitsham was driving on State Highway 65, drove off the road at a curve and hit a traffic sign and a culvert.

She was taken to the hospital in good condition.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

