2018 Miss Black CU crowned - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A congratulations is in order for the newly crowned Miss Black Cameron University! Mariah Ellis won the pageant at Cameron University on Saturday night! This is the pageant's 39th year of crowning their winner. There were three contests this year.

A week before the pageant the contestants all reached out to the community and taught young girls in a charm school program about loving you for you.

