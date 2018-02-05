Deputy shoots man in hand to prevent suicide

LOGAN COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Authorities in Logan County say a deputy shot a man in the hand in order to prevent him from committing suicide.

Dispatchers received a call about a suicidal person in a home with a knife Sunday afternoon.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said when deputies got there, they found a man holding a knife to his throat.



The OSBI says the man was then shot when a deputy believed he was about to hurt himself.



“Our deputies responded, made contact with the individual and tried to get him to drop the knife,” Major Greg Randolph said. “The individual refused to drop the knife at which time one of our deputies fired on the individual.”

Maj. Randolph went on to say, "The first thing we try to do, of course, is get the weapon away from the individual and try to talk to him and find out what the root of the problem is, and unfortunately, today we were unable to do that."



The man was taken to a hospital, and will undergo a mental health evaluation.

The deputy is on paid administrative leave while the OSBI continues their investigation.

