Deputy shoots man in hand to prevent suicide - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Deputy shoots man in hand to prevent suicide

By Makenzie Burk, Morning Anchor
Connect
(source NewsOn6) (source NewsOn6)

LOGAN COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Authorities in Logan County say a deputy shot a man in the hand in order to prevent him from committing suicide.

Dispatchers received a call about a suicidal person in a home with a knife Sunday afternoon.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said when deputies got there, they found a man holding a knife to his throat.


The OSBI says the man was then shot when a deputy believed he was about to hurt himself.
 

“Our deputies responded, made contact with the individual and tried to get him to drop the knife,” Major Greg Randolph said. “The individual refused to drop the knife at which time one of our deputies fired on the individual.”

Maj. Randolph went on to say, "The first thing we try to do, of course, is get the weapon away from the individual and try to talk to him and find out what the root of the problem is, and unfortunately, today we were unable to do that."

The man was taken to a hospital, and will undergo a mental health evaluation.
The deputy is on paid administrative leave while the OSBI continues their investigation.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly