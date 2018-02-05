Marlow man flown to OKC after rollover crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition following a rollover crash in Comanche County.



It happened around 11:30 Sunday night, about 9 miles east of Geronimo.

According to OHP, the driver of an SUV was traveling eastbound on State Highway 65, when they left the roadway and rolled 1.75 times before the vehicle came to rest on its side.

The driver was identified as 33-year-old Shane D. Sacco from Marlow. He was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital with head and internal trunk injuries.

OHP says speeding may have been a factor.

