EMSA ambulance involved in rollover crash

By Makenzie Burk, Morning Anchor
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - At least one person is hurt after a crash involving an ambulance in Oklahoma City.
Authorities say it happened late Sunday night, as the ambulance was responding to an emergency, with it's lights and sirens on.

Another vehicle tried to turn in front of the ambulance. After the crash, the unit was left rolled over on its side. Two EMSA employees inside were said to be uninjured, but were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

