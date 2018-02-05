EMSA ambulance involved in rollover crash

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) - At least one person is hurt after a crash involving an ambulance in Oklahoma City.

Authorities say it happened late Sunday night, as the ambulance was responding to an emergency, with it's lights and sirens on.

Another vehicle tried to turn in front of the ambulance. After the crash, the unit was left rolled over on its side. Two EMSA employees inside were said to be uninjured, but were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

