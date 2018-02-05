Man with sledgehammer pounds dozen parked Dallas police cars - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man with sledgehammer pounds dozen parked Dallas police cars

Source CNN Source CNN

DALLAS (AP) - Authorities say a man took a sledgehammer to about a dozen squad cars in a Dallas police station parking lot.

Police say the man walked into the Dallas Central Patrol parking lot at the city's marshal's office detention center before dawn Sunday and started hitting the cars. The center holds people arrested for public intoxication and other low-level misdemeanors.

His name hasn't been released and other details of the incident haven't been disclosed.

Authorities say the man has been taken to jail.

