NWS holding storm spotter training in Duncan on Monday - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

NWS holding storm spotter training in Duncan on Monday

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
DUNCAN, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

The National Weather Service is holding one of its annual Storm Spotter Training seminars in Duncan on Monday night at 6:30. 

The purpose of the class is to teach storm spotters, radio operators, first responders and anyone else who attends, what to look for when severe weather rolls through their area. 

Tonight's class will be the first of 15 spotter training classes which will be held across Oklahoma and in Wichita Falls. If you can't make it out tonight, the next class will be in Wichita Falls on Saturday, February 10 at 9:00 a.m.

Tonight's class will be held at the Red River Technology Center in Duncan which is located at 3300 W. Bois D'Arc. 

For more information and a full schedule of events, go to the National Weather Service's Spottertalk Website.

