LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in a Lawton on 8th Street, between Monroe and Jefferson Avenue.

The call came in just after 4 a.m. Tuesday. Multiple units were called to the scene.

Fire officials say no one was in the home at the time of the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

