Crash in Caddo County sends woman to hospital

CADDO COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A Chickasha woman was taken to a hospital in Oklahoma City after a wreck in Caddo County.

It happened just before late Monday night on State Highway 152, about 7.6 miles east of Binger. According to an OHP crash report, a 2009 Chevy Impala driven by Lacriesha Haskell of Chickasha was heading west on 152 when it went off the roadway, hitting an embankment before rolling and hitting a tree. OHP says the driver was going too fast at a turn on the road.

She was taken to Saint Anthony's in OKC in serious condition.

