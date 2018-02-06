Crash in Caddo County sends woman to hospital - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Crash in Caddo County sends woman to hospital

By Makenzie Burk, Morning Anchor
CADDO COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A Chickasha woman was taken to a hospital in Oklahoma City after a wreck in Caddo County.
It happened just before late Monday night on State Highway 152, about 7.6 miles east of Binger. According to an OHP crash report, a 2009 Chevy Impala driven by Lacriesha Haskell of Chickasha was heading west on 152 when it went off the roadway, hitting an embankment before rolling and hitting a tree. OHP says the driver was going too fast at a turn on the road.

She was taken to Saint Anthony's in OKC in serious condition.

