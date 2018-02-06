Edmond Police search for suspect after chase

EDMOND, OK (KSWO) - Police in Edmond are looking for a suspect after a chase ended in a crash.

Authorities say it happened around 10pm Monday after a routine traffic stop.

They chased the suspect for a short period before calling off the pursuit due to high traffic in the area.

The driver then lost control of their car, crashing on top of a fire hydrant.

Police say the suspect then took off on foot.

They set up a perimeter and at last check were still looking for the driver.

No suspect description has been released at this time.

