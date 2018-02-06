UPDATE: LPD identifies escaped trustee

Justin Davis has been named as the trustee who escaped after causing the truck he was riding in to wreck on Tuesday morning. (Source KSWO)

A jail trustee caused this truck to wreck and then ran from the scene. (Source KSWO)

The Lawton Police Department has released the name of the jail trustee who escaped after causing a vehicle accident on Tuesday morning. The trustee has been identified as 34-year-old Justin Davis. On the way back to the city jail he did something unexpected and managed to escape.

"As they approached the intersection he was able to grab the steering wheel and turned it, causing it to strike a light pole," said Public Information Officer Sgt. Timothy Jenkins.

Moments after crashing near the intersection of Southwest 2nd and Lee Blvd, Davis took off his inmate jacket and shirt and ran into a neighborhood nearby.

The driver of the city truck sustained minor injures, but police are counting their blessings saying this accident could have been much worse.

"Absolutely anytime we something like this it's unfortunate because we trust the inmate to go out and do the duties and perform the duties and then come back to the city jail," said Jenkins.

This isn't the first time inmates have escaped from the city jail. The police department offers the trustee program to help inmates lessen their sentence time and pay for fines. Now, police are discussing taking extra steps before trustees are sent out.

"It's never worth it too add on to your charges, add on to what you are in jail for already and by something like this happening it affects everybody it affects other inmates who in the future may want to because having someone do this now puts more pressure on us," said Jenkins.

Davis was in jail for possession of drug paraphernalia charges and was set to be released at midnight.

"Anytime someone makes a decision to do something like this it's a horrible decision you never want to see this for one but two we never want anyone end up like this because it is benefiting you especially when you have low-level offenses misdemeanor crimes your not going to be here long you serve your time and you get to go home," said Jenkins.

Lincoln Elementary was placed on lockdown while police searched for Davis. The lockdown was lifted a little after noon.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Davis, contact Crime Stoppers at 580-355-INFO. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

