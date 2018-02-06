UPDATE: "All clear" given at two Lawton high schools after threats

Threats were received at EHS and MHS on Tuesday afternoon after classes were out. (Source KSWO)

Two high schools have been given the "all clear" after threats were made against them on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency responders were called to deal "unverified threats" at Eisenhower and MacArthur High Schools in Lawton.

The threats were phoned into both schools around 3:15 p.m.

MacArthur High School was scheduled to have basketball games being played this afternoon but those have been canceled.

MacArthur High School Parents: The basketball game scheduled for tonight (2/6) at MHS with Riverside is cancelled. — LPS (@LawtonSchools) February 6, 2018

