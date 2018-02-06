City of Lawton approves police contract

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The City of Lawton and the International Union of Police Associations have reached an agreement.



Following at least six months of negotiations, the Lawton City Council moved to approve the contract at the February 6th Special City Council meeting.



The contract includes a two-percent pay increase to all existing officers as well as an increase in starting pay of all new officers to just under $41,000 beginning in June.

Next month, all eligible officers will receive a one-time public safety incentive of $4,900.



The Lawton PD Union President says he plans to sign the agreement tomorrow and is looking forward to negotiations on the next contract which takes effect in July.

