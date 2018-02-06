Fire destroys south Lawton home

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A house fire has forced a family of four from their home.

Lawton firefighters were called to Southwest 15th and Oklahoma around 8:45 Tuesday night. They reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

One person was there when the blaze broke out and was able to make it to safety.

LFD tells us the fire started from wood the family was burning to heat the home because it did not have gas or electric heat. The American Red Cross was called to help the family.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.