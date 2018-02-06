LPD’s Tip-A-Cop event raises money for the Special Olympics - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

LPD's Tip-A-Cop event raises money for the Special Olympics

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Police officers waited tables and seated guests at Texas Roadhouse for a good cause.

They did it for the department's annual "Tip-A-Cop" event where they raise thousands of dollars for the Great Plains Area Special Olympics.

The money raised will give some the athletes a chance to play in the state's Special Olympics when they might not have had the opportunity otherwise.

“Not all of them have enough money to get what all is needed to get them there so it's important for us to help them get the money raised to get them to their state games,” explained Sgt. Powers.

If you missed out tonight, LPD is participating in the statewide Tip-A-Cop fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse locations for the special Olympics on February 28th.

