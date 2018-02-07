Weatherford, OK resident who attended terrorist training camp indicted

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A federal indictment accuses a Saudi Arabian man of falsifying immigration paperwork when he failed to disclose he attended a terrorist training camp before entering the United States.

A federal grand jury in Oklahoma City handed up the indictment Tuesday against 34-year-old Naif Abdulaziz M. Alfallaj. Charges include visa fraud and making false statements. He has lived in Oklahoma since 2012.

The indictment alleges Alfallaj attended the al Qaeda-operated al Farooq terrorist training camp near Kandahar, Afghanistan, around September 2000 and filled out a form using a nickname.

The indictment says Alfallaj was granted a non-immigrant visa to the U.S. in 2011 after answering "no" when asked if he supported terrorist organizations or had received firearms training. It also alleges Alfallaj later lied to federal investigators.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.