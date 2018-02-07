Reserve Oklahoma police officer dies in fiery vehicle crash

TECUMSEH, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a reserve police officer from Asher has been killed in a fiery crash.

Troopers say 23-year-old Jarate Dewayne Condit was driving on U.S. Highway 177 in Pottawatomie County about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when his vehicle ran off the roadway, crashed into a concrete culvert and burst into flames.

Investigators say the officer was trying to pass another vehicle when he apparently over-corrected his vehicle, causing it to flip.

Troopers say witnesses tried to pull the officer out of the vehicle, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspected cause of the crash is still under investigation, but troopers say the road was wet at the time.

