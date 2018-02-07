Chickasha pastor's burning death remains unsolved - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Chickasha pastor's burning death remains unsolved

Michael Dean Walworth was found dead, his body burned, last year outside of his church in Chickasha. (Source CPD) Michael Dean Walworth was found dead, his body burned, last year outside of his church in Chickasha. (Source CPD)

CHICKASHA, Okla. (AP) - The death of an Oklahoma pastor, whose remains were discovered burned near a church last summer, is still unsolved.

KFOR-TV reports that 55-year-old Michael Dean Walworth's burned remains were found near the First Missionary Baptist Church in June.

A report from the medical examiner released Tuesday classifies Walworth's death as "undetermined" and "unknown."

Records show Walworth was a registered sex offender in Texas and pleaded guilty to indecent exposure with a child in the 1990s.

But his neighbors paint a different picture of Walworth, who ran their church.

Montyica Stephens says Walworth focused his attention on the present and "what he could do to help you become a better person."

