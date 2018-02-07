FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Colby Gilpen - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Colby Gilpen

By Caitlin Williams, Anchor
Connect
Colby Gilpen selected for FFA 4-H Friend of the Week (Source: Amy Gilpen) Colby Gilpen selected for FFA 4-H Friend of the Week (Source: Amy Gilpen)
LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) -

"You should go with your gut feeling, rely on your morals and ethics. If you know what's right and what's wrong, it truly comes from the heart."

Wise words from MacArthur sophomore Colby Gilpen. He says his morals and ethics comes from a combination of FFA and work on the family farm.
The historian for the Lawton FFA Chapter, his work goes far beyond the classroom.

He's showing two heifers this year, has competed on the food science team, speech teams, and the livestock judging team.
All of which, a true testimony to Colby's go-getter attitude.

"He's been a unique student that always wants to try anything and everything," said Chris Conway, Lawton's FFA Chapter Advisor.

Colby just recently got back from fitting in Fort Worth for the stock show.
Whether its fitting, showing heifers, or representing the Lawton FFA in speaking events, Colby will give it his all.

"He's had a lot of success and done really well," Conway said. "He's very humble and very gracious to those that have helped him along the way."

A young man full of integrity and a table full of banners, buckles, and trophies, he says he feels humbled to be thought of so highly.

"I don't think of it that way," Gilpen said. "But you know that other people appreciate and see it and it affects them in their day to day life, it means a lot."

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly