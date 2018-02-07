FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Colby Gilpen

"You should go with your gut feeling, rely on your morals and ethics. If you know what's right and what's wrong, it truly comes from the heart."

Wise words from MacArthur sophomore Colby Gilpen. He says his morals and ethics comes from a combination of FFA and work on the family farm.

The historian for the Lawton FFA Chapter, his work goes far beyond the classroom.

He's showing two heifers this year, has competed on the food science team, speech teams, and the livestock judging team.

All of which, a true testimony to Colby's go-getter attitude.

"He's been a unique student that always wants to try anything and everything," said Chris Conway, Lawton's FFA Chapter Advisor.

Colby just recently got back from fitting in Fort Worth for the stock show.

Whether its fitting, showing heifers, or representing the Lawton FFA in speaking events, Colby will give it his all.

"He's had a lot of success and done really well," Conway said. "He's very humble and very gracious to those that have helped him along the way."

A young man full of integrity and a table full of banners, buckles, and trophies, he says he feels humbled to be thought of so highly.

"I don't think of it that way," Gilpen said. "But you know that other people appreciate and see it and it affects them in their day to day life, it means a lot."