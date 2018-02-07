Cameron student helping lawmakers push bill to legalize hemp - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Cameron student helping lawmakers push bill to legalize hemp

By Re'Chelle Turner, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, Ok (KSWO) -A Cameron grad student majoring in Agronomy got the opportunity to travel to the State Capitol on Wednesday to discuss way to legalize hemp in the State of Oklahoma. Representative Mickey Dollens authored House Bill 2913. The bill would create a pilot program overseen by the Department of Agriculture allowing permits to grow hemp.

Grad student Nathan Poindexter said educating others is important. His goal is inform people about hemp, explain what it is, and travel to to different counties across Oklahoma speaking to farmers and educating them on how hemp can help economical and environmental growth.

Poindexter said people often confuse hemp with marijuana, but he said the non psychoactive plant has the ability to be a fiber, oil, or a seed for food. It's full of vitamins and special compounds that can heal things much quicker. Poindexter said hemp will overall preserve our land.

"It has the ability to absorb heavy metals from the soil and as a lot of people know our soil here in Oklahoma is made of iron oxide and that's why our soil is red because of all the rust in it. So theoretically if we grow enough hemp on our lands we'll be able to absorb all the metal out. And bring it back to brown soil and make it very nutritious and make our land grand again," said Poindexter.

Poindexter plans to visit with Representative Dollens throughout the year to help spread the word about the bill. House Bill 2913 will now head to the House floor after it unanimously passed by a committee on Tuesday.


Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly