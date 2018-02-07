TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Cameron’s University Drive repairs set to begin

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Cameron's University Drive will be closed for street repairs beginning the morning of February 8th.

The City of Lawton will be working in the area until February 16th.

Both southbound lanes of University Drive will be impacted. Entrances to parking areas will remain open. Northbound traffic will be restricted to only the outside lane.

Students are encouraged to use the Cameron Way entrance at the Gore Boulevard stoplight in front of Comanche County Memorial Hospital.

