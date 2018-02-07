Duncan hosts Q&A about public safety sales tax vote

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- The city of Duncan is holding a community Q-and-A session regarding the upcoming Public Safety Sales Tax vote on February 8th.

The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers of the Duncan Police Department at 6:00 p.m.

The 1 percent sales tax would be used to build a new station, increase the patrolling security at the lakes, hire more dispatchers and bring in more equipment for the communications department and officers.

The special vote will be held on February 13th.

