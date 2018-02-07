NEW DETAILS: Two arrested following high-speed motorcycle pursui - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

NEW DETAILS: Two arrested following high-speed motorcycle pursuit

By Monte Brown, Anchor
CADDO COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- We're learning more about a motorcycle chase that occurred late afternoon on February 7th. The chase started in Comanche County near Fletcher and ended in with a crash in Caddo County just west of Cement.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol tells us that motorcycle was stolen. OHP says that's why it appears the man driving it would not pull over for Comanche County deputies or state troopers.

OHP chased the bike, which also had a woman on the back as a passenger, for about 20 minutes.

We're told the driver eventually crashed on an oil lease road.

He and his passenger were not hurt and were taken to the Comanche County Detention Center.

OHP says the driver of the stolen motorcycle does have a criminal history.

