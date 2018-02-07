Car rams into Lawton Dollar General store

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A car crashed into a Lawton Dollar General store at Southwest 30th and Lee Boulevard just after 9:00 p.m. on February 7th.

The car went all the way inside the building.

LPD says the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.

We're hearing nobody was seriously hurt.

We are working to gather more information at this time.

