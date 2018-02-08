Construction underway on Oklahoma natural gas project - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Construction underway on Oklahoma natural gas project

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Construction has begun on a natural gas project in southeast Oklahoma.

The Oklahoman reports that the 100-mile (160-kilometer) natural gas gathering system from the Oklahoma City-based Valiant Midstream LLC will be designed to stretch across Hughes, Coal and Atoka counties. It will also reach parts of Pittsburg, Pontotoc and Seminole counties.

The project will include a cryogenic processing plant with a capacity of 200 million cubic feet (5 million cubic meters) of natural gas per day, which is expected to be operational at the end of the year. It’s designed to process new production in an area of the Arkoma Basin.

The gas system is the first major project by the company, which was founded in 2017.

