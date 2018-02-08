Influenza claims 129 lives in Oklahoma - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Influenza claims 129 lives in Oklahoma

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OK (KSWO)- The flu is hitting Oklahoma hard with 129 deaths state-wide since the season began.

The best way to avoid the flu is to get the shot. With two months left in the flu season, it's not too late to get the shot.

So far, 3,000 people have been hospitalized across the state this flu season. In southwest Oklahoma, Comanche County leads the number of flu hospitalizations with 81 cases. Stephens County follows with 52 cases.

