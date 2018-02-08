Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Opens Chickasha Toll Plaza

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO)- The new Chickasha toll plaza is set to open February 13th.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will open the toll plaza that evening around 11:00 p.m. Motorists should expect delays in and around the old plaza.

The project provides wider lanes and enhanced safety features for travel as well as improved technology for toll plaza locations for PIKEPASS customer convenience.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.