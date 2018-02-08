Erin Birch Signs with Haskell Indian Nations University

ANADARKO, OK (KSWO)— Erin Birch, a standout softball player for Anadarko High School, signed her letter of intent to play for Haskell Indian Nations University.

Birch is an all-district utility player selection, all-region selection, and the High School State Academic Achievement Award.

Birch said that her primary reasons for being recruited were her “speed and my hitting.”

