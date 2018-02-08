Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to possession of toxic ricin - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to possession of toxic ricin

Source The Times of Israel Source The Times of Israel

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A northern Oklahoma woman accused of using the internet to solicit the killing of her ex-husband in Israel has pleaded guilty to possession of toxic ricin.

Danielle Dana Layman of Ponca City entered the plea Thursday in exchange for prosecutors agreeing to dismiss a charge of using the internet in a murder-for-hire scheme.

Investigators say the 37-year-old Layman was arrested on June 30 after FBI officials learned of an alleged plot to kill her ex-husband with ricin, a poison made with beans of castor oil plants. A woman informed the FBI of the plot after responding to an ad for a 10-day acting job overseas on Craigslist and meeting with Layman.

Prosecutors say Layman faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly