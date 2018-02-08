RV, boat, and leisure show comes to Lawton - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A RV, Boat, and Leisure show is coming to Lawton this weekend. 

The show will kick off at the Comanche Fairgrounds tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. and go all weekend.

Not only will there be the newest models of boats and RVs, there will also be grills and other outdoor products.

Local Dodge and Ford dealerships will also be there with several new models.

Show Owner Don Minor says this is a testament to how the area has grown.

“We wanted to be able to have people see more products-- more of what is actually out in the boating and RV industry. Now that there is so many people, so much money, it’s attracting dealers from across the state to come here introduce their products for the people here in Lawton.”

Entry to the RV and Boat Show is $5 a person but if you head to one of the local dealers or the Fort Sill Credit Union you can get a coupon for buy one get one free admission.

