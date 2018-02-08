OU employee fired following sexual assault allegations

NORMAN, OK (KSWO)- Police in Norman are investigating two alleged sexual assaults at a campus dorm as an employee at the university has been let go.

Authorities say that employee was initially put on administrative leave before he voluntarily resigned.

This comes after a campus crime alert said a third party reported a sexual assault to OU police over the weekend. The victim reportedly said a co-worker touched her inappropriately. Later, a second victim came forward, saying the same suspect touched her inappropriately a month ago.

