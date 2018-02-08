Oklahoma AG urges presidential pardon for convicted soldier - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oklahoma AG urges presidential pardon for convicted soldier

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma's attorney general is urging President Donald Trump to issue a pardon to a former U.S. soldier who was convicted of killing an Iraqi prisoner.

Mike Hunter wrote a letter to the president expressing support for former U.S. Army 1st Lt. Michael Behenna, who was convicted in 2009 of unpremeditated murder in a combat zone after killing a suspected Al Qaeda terrorist in Iraq. Behenna was granted parole in 2014 after serving five years of his 15-year sentence.

Hunter argues errors at Behenna's court-martial affected his self-defense arguments, including that the events took place in a war zone while Behenna was attempting to track down terrorists after an improvised explosive device killed two men in his unit.

Hunter says that without a pardon, Behenna's punishment will continue outside of prison.

  How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

