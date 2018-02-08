Chisholm Trial Ranch Rodeo comes to Duncan - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Chisholm Trial Ranch Rodeo comes to Duncan

By Caitlin Williams, Anchor
Connect

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- If you have yet to make plans for the cold weekend ahead, we've got you covered.

The Chisholm Trail Ranch Rodeo is happening in Duncan February 9th at the Stephens County Fairgrounds.

Inside the heated indoor arena, you'll watch wild cow milking, branding, doctoring, sorting and bronc riding. Some of the best ranch cowboys from across the country will showcase the work they do on a day-to-day basis.

"If you're in for seeing excitement, come over here because we're gonna have some great teams and great bronc riders from all over the area,” said Ethan Treadwell, Chisholm Trail Ranch Rodeo organizer.

The Chisholm Trail Ranch Rodeo kicks off tomorrow evening at 7:00 at the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center. It's held in conjunction with the 16th Annual Oklahoma Horse Fair. The Horse Fair will continue into Saturday with the sale starting at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly