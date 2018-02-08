Chisholm Trial Ranch Rodeo comes to Duncan

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- If you have yet to make plans for the cold weekend ahead, we've got you covered.



The Chisholm Trail Ranch Rodeo is happening in Duncan February 9th at the Stephens County Fairgrounds.

Inside the heated indoor arena, you'll watch wild cow milking, branding, doctoring, sorting and bronc riding. Some of the best ranch cowboys from across the country will showcase the work they do on a day-to-day basis.

"If you're in for seeing excitement, come over here because we're gonna have some great teams and great bronc riders from all over the area,” said Ethan Treadwell, Chisholm Trail Ranch Rodeo organizer.



The Chisholm Trail Ranch Rodeo kicks off tomorrow evening at 7:00 at the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center. It's held in conjunction with the 16th Annual Oklahoma Horse Fair. The Horse Fair will continue into Saturday with the sale starting at 10:00 a.m.

