Tulsa Woman Sentenced For Sexual Exploitation Of A Child - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Tulsa Woman Sentenced For Sexual Exploitation Of A Child

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
TULSA, OK (KSWO)— Jerrica Ann Renee Teehee Lackey, 30, of Tulsa, was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison for Sexual Exploitation of a Child today.

“This case is an excellent example of state and federal law enforcement working together to identify those who exploit children.  We will hold those who prey on the most vulnerable in our society, and who choose to manufacture child pornography, accountable for their actions,” United States Attorney Shores stated.

Lackey used a minor child to engage in sexually explicit conduct while she took pictures and videos.  She then distributed the sexually explicit images and videos by cell phone. 

