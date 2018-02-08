Sen Lankford named co-chairman of the 2019 National Prayer Breakfast

WASHINGTON, DC (KSWO)- Senator James Lankford was named co-chairman of the 2019 National Prayer Breakfast today. The announcement was made at this morning’s 66th annual National Prayer Breakfast.

“Prayer is a unifying force in our country,” said Lankford. “When the pressures of life build and politics divide us, prayer refocuses and recommits us to our relationship with God and each other. One of America’s greatest freedoms is the right to live your faith or have no faith at all. Freedom of religion has played such an important part in the creation of our country; it is only fitting that we continue to recognize prayer and its important role in the lives of so many Americans through the National Prayer Breakfast.”

Each year, more than 3,000 people attend the event, and every president since President Dwight Eisenhower in 1952 has participated.

Information provided by the Office of Senator James Lankford.