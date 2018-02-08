Jury deliberating in Crisel trial

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The trial of a man accused of molesting a young girl is expected to wrap up soon.

Jurors began deliberating on Anthony Crisel's trial just after 4:30 this afternoon, after a day of closing arguments from defense and prosecutors.

Crisel is accused of sexually abusing a ten-year-old girl at least 5 different times between 2013 and 2014.

He's charged with committing lewd acts with a child under sixteen.

