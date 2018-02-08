Jury convicts man for lewd acts to minor

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Comanche County jury has convicted a Lawton man of molesting a young girl.



Jurors deliberated for about two hours Thursday evening before returning Anthony Crisel, Jr's guilty verdict. They recommended he serve six years in prison for the crime. A judge will formally sentence him in March.

Crisel was charged with lewd acts to a minor for sexually abusing a ten-year-old girl at least five different times between 2013 and 2014.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.