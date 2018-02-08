School holds S.T.E.M. night for students - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

School holds S.T.E.M. night for students

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)
(Source: KSWO) (Source: KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Students at Lawton's Hugh Bish Elementary School had fun learning about science, technology, engineering, and math on Thursday a the school's first S.T.E.M. night.

There were activities for students in kindergarten, all the way to fifth-grade. A second-grader said she was there playing games but her dad Kenny Gaddy said it’s a bit more than that.

"They're actually learning things while they're playing games,” Gaddy said. “It's more hands on. Some kids learn differently. Some kid learn with just books, and some kids learn by playing games."

The activities students participated in ranged from solving math problems with invisible ink to engineering paper airplanes to see which paper works the best to learning about the ear and sounds. Hugh Bish's principal Sherry Havron said she hopes this lets them know learning can be any direction.

"I hope that they understand that learning is fun, learning is interactive, learning is making guesses and asking questions and wondering why and being able to seek those answers," Havron said.

She said teachers can see what their students are interested in and capitalize on that. Another activity kids got to take part in was building towers with sponges to see what design works the best in making the tallest structure.

"As they continue to collapse, they have to build it differently and there's a lesson learned with everything they do,” she said. “We are producing career bound citizens. So our job is to best prepare to love learning and explore learning."

Sherry Havron said S.T.E.M. night also got parents involved in their kid's learning, which is a goal of theirs.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly