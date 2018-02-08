School holds S.T.E.M. night for students

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Students at Lawton's Hugh Bish Elementary School had fun learning about science, technology, engineering, and math on Thursday a the school's first S.T.E.M. night.

There were activities for students in kindergarten, all the way to fifth-grade. A second-grader said she was there playing games but her dad Kenny Gaddy said it’s a bit more than that.

"They're actually learning things while they're playing games,” Gaddy said. “It's more hands on. Some kids learn differently. Some kid learn with just books, and some kids learn by playing games."

The activities students participated in ranged from solving math problems with invisible ink to engineering paper airplanes to see which paper works the best to learning about the ear and sounds. Hugh Bish's principal Sherry Havron said she hopes this lets them know learning can be any direction.

"I hope that they understand that learning is fun, learning is interactive, learning is making guesses and asking questions and wondering why and being able to seek those answers," Havron said.

She said teachers can see what their students are interested in and capitalize on that. Another activity kids got to take part in was building towers with sponges to see what design works the best in making the tallest structure.

"As they continue to collapse, they have to build it differently and there's a lesson learned with everything they do,” she said. “We are producing career bound citizens. So our job is to best prepare to love learning and explore learning."

Sherry Havron said S.T.E.M. night also got parents involved in their kid's learning, which is a goal of theirs.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.